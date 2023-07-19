A representative from Jackson County Veterans Affairs will be at Bellevue American Legion Post 273 headquarters the first Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to assist veterans. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 563-652-0070.
Bellevue, IA
