Reagan Vervoort celebrated her first birthday on October 2, 2020. Reagan is the daughter of Ryan and Angela Vervoort of Dubuque, IA and the sister of Harper Vervoort, age 2-1/2.
Reagan’s maternal grandparents are Dale and Cheryl Horan of Bellevue, IA. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Carol Vervoort of Naperville, IL. Maternal great-grandparents are Geraldine Nolting of Bellevue, IA. Paternal great-grandparents are Henry Vervoort and friend Mary Melaniphy of Plainfield, IL.
A party was thrown in Reagan’s honor on October 3, 2020 at her home in Dubuque, IA.
