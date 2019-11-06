Jennifer Velazquez and Joshua Budde were united in marriage on October 19, 2019 at Sheppard’s Creek in Burleson, TX. Officiating the wedding was Scott Sheppard. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Gustavo Velazquez.
Serving as Maid of Honor was Kelli Walz of Burleson, TX. Bridesmaids were Ashley Byer, Stephanie Velazquez, Katy Robbins, Tabitha Heinz, Sierra Budde and Kiara Garza.
Flower girls were Giana Galvan and Bella Budde.
Serving as Best Man was Joshua Cummings of Bellevue, IA. Groomsmen included Michael Lawler, David Turner, Gustavo Velazquez, Andres Garza and Jared Winter. Serving as Usher was Dale Landers of Burleson, TX. Ring Bearer was Chance Vee of Burleson, TX.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Jose Reyes. The reception was held at Sheppard’s Creek in Alvarado, TX. Music and entertainment for the reception was provided by Jose Reyes, DJSam Williams and a caricaturist.
Jennifer is the daughter of Socorro Velazquez and Gustavo Velazquez of Burleson, TX. She received her Massage Therapist license through the Texas Center of Massage Therapy and is currently employed as a Massage therapist and is a waitress at Villa Dianna.
Joshua is the son of Kathy Budde Rowan and Gary Rowan of Belleuve, IA. He is currently employed at a Distribution center at Wal-Mart.
The couple honeymooned in Alvarado, TX and currently reside in Alvarado, TX.
Joshua asked Jennifer to be his girlfriend on October 19, 2016. Joshua asked Jennifer to marry him on October 15, 2017 and they got married on October 19, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.