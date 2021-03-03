Each year the Bellevue Masonic Lodge recognizes one teacher as the ‘Teacher of the Year’ in the Bellevue Community School District.
This year’s recipient is Abby Veach, based on her endless dedication to students, and her continuous support of all teachers in the building.
“Abby is a reading teacher and is a source of knowledge who is always searching for ways to assist students in their reading, and finding the ‘right fit’ book for each student,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer.
The official recognition for Veach will take place in May at the Masonic Lodge during the organization’s annual breakfast for staff members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.