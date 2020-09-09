William and Marian Vaughn

William and Marian Vaughn

William and Marian Vaughn will celebrate 60 years of marriage on September 10, 2020.  William Vaughn and Marian Deppe were married on September 10, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Church in Bellevue.  They are the parents of two sons; William Jr. and Dawn of Kentucky and Roger of Bellevue.  They have 3 grandsons and six great-grandchildren.