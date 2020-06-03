Eviana Berthel

Eviana Berthel of Marquette Catholic High School was named Valedictorian of the Class of 2020 during the Graduation Mass held last Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She joins Halle Kilburg as being the school’s top students. Along with the distinction of Valedictorian, she also received KWWL’s “Best of the Class” award which was supposed to be held on the UNI campus on May 30, but cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She was also part of the Marquette girls 2020 State Tournament Basketball team, serving as a manager. Among her many other accomplishments, she was a member of the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Foundation (HOBY), which is an organization dedicated to "training and nurturing the young leaders of tomorrow." Its mission is to provide lifelong leadership development opportunities that empower youth to achieve their highest potential and gain knowledge of leadership skills. Berthel was also inducted into the Marquette chapter of the National Honor Society.