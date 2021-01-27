Folks at Mill Valley Care Center are a step closer to the way things used to be before the Covid-19 pandemic hit nearly a year ago.
The Bellevue nursing home facility has been closed to the general public, as well as volunteers and family since March 12, 2020.
A week ago Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, 100 percent of Mill Valley residents received their first dose of a two-shot series of the Covid-19 vaccine, along with 65 percent of staff members. And, those staff who did not get a chance to get the first vaccine will have two more chances, as vaccination clinics have also been scheduled for Feb. 6 and Feb. 27.
“It felt great to be vaccinated. We have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine and happy to take it despite the many controversies flooding social media or the expected side effects,” said Registered Nurse at Mill Valley, April Minear. “This is bringing us one step closer to the way things used to be at Mill Valley Care Center.
She said Mill Valley is anticipating allowing residents to have visitors again sometime this spring. However, before doing so, the facility must wait for federal and state guidance.
As of that same weekend that Mill Valley residents received their first dose of the vaccine, about 600 residents of Jackson County had also received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Local health officials reported that the process is going smoothly for Phase 1A, which covers frontline healthcare workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. The vaccination numbers should be increasing steadily in the local area.
In response to a national push to further expand the COVID-19 vaccine to older adults, Iowa is now including people 65 and older in the Phase 1B round of vaccinations set to begin Feb. 1, the Iowa Department of Health announced today. Previously, the age limit was 75 and older.
The vaccine is in short supply, so not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get it right away, the IDPH said. It is using a tiered prioritization plan to help balance vaccine supply with Phase 1B demands.
Last week, the Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) made recommendations, and the IDPH issued a vaccine shortage order, which included prioritizing Iowans of a certain age and those who are vulnerable to exposure to COVID-19 or high-risk for illness as the result of a COVID-19 infection.
Public health officials in Clinton and Jackson counties said they are ready to begin Phase 1B as soon as they receive the vaccine allocation. They will be sharing information through the newspaper, their websites and Facebook pages, local pharmacies and providers when they receive the vaccine to start the clinics. Health officials ask that the public watch for the information from these sources and do not call public health, adding that they appreciate everyone’s patience.
Phase 1B Priority Populations
Persons aged 65 years and over. OR, the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness (listed in order of priority):
Tier 1
• First Responders
• PK-12 staff, early childhood education, childcare workers
Tier 2
• Frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings
• Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff
Tier 3
• Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier
• Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at the State Capitol
Tier 4
• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety
Tier 5
• Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated
Iowa is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A, which includes health care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
As Phase 1A is moving closer to completion, it is time to focus attention on Phase 1B.
Health officials remind people to be patient.
There is no waiting list to call and get on for the vaccine.
Information will be shared as soon as it is available via the counties’ websites and, as well as by the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press and Bellevue Herald-Leader in online and print editions.
