Yes, local pharmacies in Jackson and Clinton counties will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, further details — such as exactly when the vaccine will be available and when the general public can get it — remain unclear, although the general public likely will not have access to the vaccine until late spring or summer 2021, according to health officials.
As the world moves closer to the release of a vaccine to combat a sickness that has killed more than 275,000 people worldwide and infected millions, more questions than answers arise for local pharmacies preparing for the anticipated onslaught of customers who want the vaccine.
“There are just a lot more unknowns than knowns right now,” said pharmacist Matt Osterhaus of Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa.
Hartig Drug, with locations in Bellevue and Preston, as well as Walmart, also are prepared to offer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.
Osterhaus said his pharmacy, too, is “ready for the onslaught (of people when the vaccine comes,” but federal and state governments are still determining exactly when the vaccines will be released.
What is known
A COVID-19 vaccine does not kill the virus but helps prevent or limit its severity, according to Osterhaus pharmacist Angie Spannagel.
“The vaccine introduces a virus to your body so that it can recognize (the virus) when it sees it again,” Spannagel explained. “It gives you protection so it can recognize and more quickly build a response to the virus.”
With record-setting hospitalizations (over 100,000) and the highest one-day total of people reported dead from COVID-19 (2,885) reported Dec. 2, the vaccine cannot arrive soon enough, local pharmacists concurred.
The vaccine’s arrival in Jackson and Clinton counties remains a moving target, Osterhaus said.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccines. That approval is expected to be granted in the next two weeks; the United Kingdom approved them last week.
Since vaccine have been approved, Iowa could receive its first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week, Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health said Dec. 3. Iowa’s share of Moderna vaccines would start rolling in the following week.
The priority groups tapped for the initial wave of vaccines encompass some 24 million Americans: 21 million health care workers and 3 million in nursing homes and assisted-living centers.
When the vaccines reach Iowa, the IDPH determines where they go and who gets them, although the IDPH’s decisions likely will mirror federal and CDC guidelines, Garcia said.
The state is expected to receive enough vaccines to provide shots for 172,000 people starting Dec. 13, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Dec. 3. These vaccines first will be given to the state’s most vulnerable populations – frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Garcia said.
Both companies’ vaccines require two doses. Recipients must wait 21 days between doses for the Pfizer shots and 28 days between the Moderna shots.
The CDC signaled that the next stages are likely to include essential workers not in the health care industry, then people older than 65 and those with underlying health conditions.
The general public can expect access to vaccinations sometime in mid-2021, Garcia said.
The vaccines will be free, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The vaccine provider (such as the pharmacy or doctor) may charge a fee to administer the vaccine.
The vaccines have not been approved for children.
Experts do not know how long COVID-19 immunity will last after getting the vaccine.
“Life will not immediately be back to normal,” Garcia warned. “We have winter months ahead and we need to make sure our health care workers can provide the highest level of care to Iowans.”
