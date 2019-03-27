The most cost effective and “neighborly” location to build a new jail and sheriff’s office is on vacant property north of Wal-Mart, according to the Jackson County Jail Advisory Committee.
Committee members Tuesday night voted to recommend the South Main Street location as the site of the new jail. They also voted to recommend setting a second jail bond referendum election for Aug. 6, giving them a few months to educate the public about the project.
Both recommendations next go to the county Board of Supervisors, which has final say in the matters.
The final amount of the bond referendum will be determined after John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants presents more firm numbers. Hansen said he plans to present those numbers to the committee April 17.
The South Main Street site is the same one proposed last year. However, a bond referendum to build a $6.95 million, 28-bed facility there last August failed, falling short of the 60 percent of votes required to pass.
The vacant 4.4-acre property comes with a $260,000 price tag, but it has utility hook-ups and would require relatively minimal dirt work, according to John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants and architect Rick Weidner. The county has already paid $2,000 for an option to buy the property.
Hansen and Weidner considered cost and construction on six sites, including the Andrew Jackson Care Facility property north of Andrew, the current Jackson County Regional Health Center campus, a connection to the courthouse, and two scenarios involving the county’s Penrose building and adjoining property, located near the current jail.
Committee members Feb. 27 dismissed all proposals except for the vacant land and a scenario that would involve buying two properties near the Penrose building, which would remain intact.
Mike Delaney, a citizen representative on the committee, maintained his opposition to the proposed site and to the Aug. 6 referendum date.
Delaney favored the second option, building the jail off West Platt Street and thereby keeping it closer to the sheriff’s department and county courthouse. That option, according to Hansen, would require buying two neighboring properties and would cost an estimated $480,000 to buy the properties and demolish the buildings on them.
But Delaney disagreed, saying the county didn’t need so many beds (Hansen’s proposed design calls for 50 beds, 22 more than the previous plan) nor so much space.
“I think we’re going down the wrong road here,” he said before the vote. “I think we’re building it too big. If you build it more of the size, in my opinion, we would need, we wouldn’t need that other property.”
Hansen said the county’s inmate population has doubled in the last year, and that the jail needs more segregated cell areas than it has now. More jail beds address those issues, he said, noting that 41 people currently are awaiting cell space to serve out their sentences.
Proponents of the South Main Street site said it was away from the residential area and would cost less to build.
But the issue was about more than the cost and beds, according to Don and Lenke Carson, whose families own four properties near the current jail. It’s about quality of life.
Don’s parents would be staring at a concrete wall at least 23-feet high almost in their back yard if the new jail were built in the current location.
“They certainly wouldn’t like not having a view,” Don told the committee, noting that they can already see into the jail’s exercise yard.
“That’s always bothered me,” Carson said.
Police Chief Brad Koranda did not support the current site, saying tearing down houses would take them off the tax rolls. He said the large jail on West Platt Street would not fit the city’s plans for corridor improvements, and it would be a problem with the planned reconstruction of the street in the next few years.
“I think that outweighs the pro of being close to the courthouse,” Koranda said.
Building a jail also would affect property values, according to Maquoketa realtor Tiffany Mangler.
“You’d see a significant decrease in property values [if the jail was built in the current location],” Mangler said.
Cost was a determining factor for Jackson County Farm Bureau president Scott Scheckel, who supported the South Main Street site. He said that even “soft” estimates of $6.4 million will be deemed too expensive by the public.
“If you come back with [a jail estimated at about $5 million], I think it’ll pass,” Scheckel said. “I don’t think $6.4 million is low enough get voters on board.”
A bond referendum requires 60 percent approval to pass. The previous bond referendum received more than 52.5 percent voter approval. It did poorly in the far western part of Jackson County and in Bellevue.
Jill Marshall, who lives near Andrew, shared Scheckel’s cost concern. She said the key issues are cost, location and the size of the facility and said the committee needs to do a better job of educating the public about the project details.
Prior to last year’s referendum, committee members held multiple public forums across the county to explain the current facility’s deficiencies from the state and plans and costs for a new facility. Only one or two dozen people showed up at those informational meetings, according to committee chairman and Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Schroeder.
Better community education about the jail project will become the focus as soon Hansen completes facility drawings, cost estimates, inmate population trends, and operational needs. He expected to have that information to committee at their next meeting April 17 in the courthouse.
“If this is going to pass, we all have to get out there [and support it and educate people],” Koranda said, noting his disappointment with the low voter turnout (about 20 percent) last August. “You’d think if taxpayers were that concerned, they’d get out and get the facts and know when the vote is going to be.”
If the supervisors OK the new site and Aug. 6 referendum, the project could go to bid as early as January 2020, Hansen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.