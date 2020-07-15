The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020.
Among local students receiving degrees were
Bellevue, IA
Evan Dalldorf, Bachelor of Science in Soil & Crop Science, UW-Platteville
Maquoketa, IA
Logan Connolly, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, UW-Platteville
A total of 942 students from UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland earned either their bachelor's or associate degrees. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held in May, but will be rescheduled at a later date.
