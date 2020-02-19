The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 203rd commencement ceremonies December 14, 2019 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured local students.
Students from this area who earned their UW-Platteville bachelor's or UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County or UW-Platteville Richland associate degrees included Danielle Till of Andrew, Elementary Education; and Mercedes McCloy, Broad Field Science and Eli Schulz, Agricultural Education both of Miles.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year.
For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.
