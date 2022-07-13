The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester.  Students from this area on the Dean's List include.

Bellevue, IA: Julia Penniston, Forensic Investigation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Monmouth, IA:  Hope Saroka, Ornamental Horticulture, Soil and Crop Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Preston, IA: Grace Trenkamp, Environmental Science & Conservation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.  

Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. UW-Platteville is ranked the best public institution in Wisconsin for value by Payscale. For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.