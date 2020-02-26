The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.
Those students recognized from the local area include the following.
Andrew, IA
Danielle Till, Elementary Education
Miles, IA
Eli Schulz, Agricultural Education
Preston, IA
Grace Trenkamp, Biology
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.