It’s a well-known fact to most residents that Bellevue Municipal Utilities, which owns all the electrical lines and electric infrastructure in the city (as well as its own power plant with independent generators) can easily generate its own electricity.
Prior to purchasing power from outside sources, like Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO), which Bellevue uses currently, the town generated its own electricity 24 hours a day, seven days per week, first with steam power starting in the 1890s, and then with diesel generators beginning in the 1930s.
And the local utility still generates its own electricity today, although only during peak hot summer months, cold snaps during winter-related outages and during outside maintenance upgrades.
These advantages, however, didn’t stop members of the Bellevue Utility Board from expressing some concerns at a recent meeting concerning what could happen this summer, as they received word from CIPCO officials that ‘rolling blackouts’ could occur in some areas of the Midwest.
“Iowa’s electric capacity is lower than expected this summer,” said Bellevue Utility Superintendent Jamie Haxmeier. “CIPCO sent us information that certain areas could experience some outages if it gets really hot.”
He said much of the capacity problem is a result of CIPCO acquiring 30 percent of its load from wind farms in western Iowa, and 25 percent from solar. “The shortfall is because these sources are not ‘on-demand’ generation, and can fluctuate depending on weather and other conditions,” said Haxmeier, who added that some traditional power souces have closed in recent years and have not been replaiced. “They (CIPCO) are also connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which may be forced to initiate temporary controlled load curtailments this summer.”
While Haxmeier and the board agreed that the problem should not affect the residents within the city of Bellevue, they did want to alert the public about potential hiccups in case power needs to be generated independently, as well as possible rolling outages for those who live outside of town and are not Bellevue Utility customers.
The Utility Board directed City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth to use a cookie-cutter press release from CIPO about the problem, which will appear in the July 1 utility bills. It was also posted on social media.
According to the release, the 2022 summer is projected to have a season of potential above-average temperatures and extreme weather events.
“Combine this with increased demand for electricity and a potential reduction in electric generation resources, may intermittently affect you, a City of Bellevue Municipal Utilities (BMU) electric consumer. You might possibly experience power outages.”
“In certain extreme conditions, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), may be forced to initiate temporary controlled load curtailments. MISO faces a potential generation shortfall this summer, resulting in a higher risk of energy emergencies during peak summer conditions. This shortfall is due to several factors including a significant increase in electric usage along with power plants that are closing faster than new, dispatchable sources of generation can replace them. The growing number of wind and solar resources in Iowa greatly assist in overall energy production, but they only provide intermittent power.”
MISO acts like an air traffic controller of the electric grid to manage real-time generation within its footprint across the middle U.S. and parts of Canada, including about 90% of Iowa, and ensure electric supply and demand are balanced. BMU’s power supplier, Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO), participates in MISO to buy and sell generation as needed.
“CIPCO maintains a diverse 24/7 generation portfolio and has met all capacity requirements for member-owners like Bellevue Municipal Utilities,” said CIPCO CEO Bill Cherrier. “While CIPCO has done its part, we are part of a larger regional grid that could be impacted by activities outside of Iowa. We are prepared to implement energy conservation methods and follow a series of steps that align with MISO criteria to strategically, temporarily reduce load, and follow all protocols to ensure the grid stays balanced and stable through the summer months.”
“It is true that BMU does have its own generation to help with producing power for its customers and also to put some power back on the grid. However, BMU must legally follow the rules set by MISO and CIPCO,” said Skrivseth. “If extreme events occur, then some customers may have power interrupted at certain intervals of time according to MISO and CIPCO’s requirements. BMU will do its best to limit power outages, including generating should the opportunity be available. BMU will also do its best to notify customers of outages. However, BMU may not know of required outages until an hour before the rolling blackout. “
The press releast also stated suggestions to help conserve energy and reduce the potential for controlled temporary outages or interruptions in power. These include
• Runing electric washers and dryers during off-peak times such as before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m.,
• Raising air conditioner or thermostat a few degrees,
• Turning off all lights during the day or in empty rooms,
• Substitutiong air conditioner use with ceiling fans to keep cool,
• Unplug appliances and other electrical equipment that are not essential to health and safety.
For more information, contact Bellevue City Hall at 563-872-4456.
