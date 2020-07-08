County employees must use a county credit card, not their personal credit card, to make work purchases, Jackson County supervisors said last week.
And as the end of the fiscal year approached a few weeks ago, the supervisors wanted to reinforce the message to county departments that they do not have to spend all the money in their accounts before the fiscal year’s end.
The auditor’s office is going to draft a policy to more directly specify the credit card issue after the supervisors raised questions regarding some claims they were asked to reimburse for staff last week.
After speaking with those who used their personal credit cards for purchases, the supervisors verified that all purchases were legitimate, but want a policy in place to avoid such spending questions in the future.
Auditor Alisa Smith said the county has a credit card policy for all employees and said each employee can have a county credit card if they apply for one. However, the policy does not specifically state that employees should not use their personal cards for county purchases and then seek reimbursement.
Reviewing the county’s bills for the last week or two, Supervisor Jack Willey said at least two departments used personal credit cards to purchase items for the county and other departments were making unbudgeted purchases.
“I don’t like writing a check for over $2,000 to somebody on their individual, private credit card,” Willey said. “I don’t think they should use it.”
Supervisors chairman Mike Steines added that he didn’t want employees to use their personal credit cards for large expenses as a way to rack up “perks” such as rewards points.
“We need to establish a policy,” said auditor Alisa Smith, who noted that she was concerned the personal card usage and reimbursement could be flagged on a future audit of county finances and practices.
“If you don’t have a county credit card get a county credit card and use a county credit card, not your personal card,” Smith said. “That’s going to be my recommendation.”
Also in question were purchases made by the county’s geographic information system (GIS) office and the Veterans Affairs Commission.
GIS department head Heather Brusnahan spent almost $1,700 on a new tablet/laptop, a non-budgeted item, that the GIS department could use anywhere in the county as well as additional printer ink needed for her office.
The purchases were “still within the parameters of the bottom line of the budget,” Brusnahan explained to the supervisors. She said it was her belief that as long as the purchase was within those parameters, she could make the purchase.
Willey reiterated to all county departments that it’s okay not to spend all the money in their budgets.
“We’ve had to instill in the past that it’s okay to have money carry over, that it’s okay to have that go back into the general fund because we always need that while we’re waiting for the tax dollars to get here,” Willey said. “And to just go ahead and spend it because it’s there is not a good practice.”
Willey directed those comments at all county departments because many were spending down their account balances in recent weeks, he said.
Steines also had a question for the Jackson County Veterans Affairs Commission, which spent funds on promotional items from A&P Graphics and bought 200 T-shirts. That expense seemed “out of the ordinary” for the commission, Steines explained.
Veteran Affairs Commissioner Ed McDermott called into the supervisors’ meeting and explained that the money for those items is part of a state allocation to all Veterans Affairs offices to help promote the offices and their work. McDermott said that the coronavirus pandemic forced the commission to cancel its annual veterans recognition supper, so the commission decided to make and distribute T-shirts as a way to promote the office.
“It’s a form of advertising, like pens,” McDermott explained. He said that pot of state funding can be used for promotional items only.
Apparently satisfied with that explanation, Willey asked why the commission had spent only $31 of its more than $8,700 “general services to veterans” allocation. That fund helps to pay for food, provisions, utility bills, rent, grave markers, transportation, and other veteran expenses, Willey explained.
McDermott answered that the commission had received no claims from county veterans to use those funds.
“We can’t pay it if we don’t receive a claim for it,” McDermott said.
Becki Chapin, the county’s human resources and General Relief director, said this is not uncommon and that she deals with a similar situation in General Relief. She said Veterans Affairs tries to provide services for veterans “through any other way possible” and uses the county commission’s general services fund as a last resort.
