U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently released rules governing the production of industrial hemp, likely paving the way for Iowa farmers to join the rapidly growing hemp market this spring.
The USDA crafted the guidelines at the behest of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized the production of hemp containing less than 0.3 percent THC, the chemical that is responsible for most of the psychological effects of marijuana.
In turn, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill in May that legalized hemp in Iowa after state lawmakers crafted the legislation. The state has not allowed anyone to grow hemp while waiting for the USDA to finalize its rules and sub-sequently review Iowa’s plans.
Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, who serves as chair of the Ag-riculture and Natural Resources Appro-priations Subcommittee, was a key member of the group of lawmakers who crafted Iowa’s hemp program.
Although Mommsen is a big propo-nent for introducing new agricultural opportunities and options, he is urging caution to anyone who will listen. Be-cause widespread hemp production is still in its infancy, there is significant risk. He said it is paramount for anyone who is considering a big investment in hemp to thoroughly research every aspect of the emerging market. His primary motivation for urging caution? He offers a cautionary tale.
“Back in the 1980s, Jerusalem arti-choke was going to save the farmer, and I saw people get burned really bad by it,” Mommsen said. “There still are unharvested fields out there. I just caution everybody that the markets aren’t there yet.”
Until recently, hemp was listed as a Schedule I controlled substance, so there still are many unknowns.
The government has determined that hemp “becomes” marijuana when it contains 0.3 percent THC. The federal government still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance.
The USDA regulations say that indus-trial hemp must be tested within 15 days of the anticipated harvest. If testing shows 0.3 percent or more THC, the crop must be destroyed.
Some farmers have reported that the variability of weather, particularly in the High Plains, can cause the THC level of hemp to exceed the legal limits through no fault of the growers. In addition, crop insurers are saying that when a crop is destroyed for high THC levels, the losses likely will not be covered by crop insurance.
Farmers throughout the nation are hoping to tap into the demand for hemp-derived cannabidiol, commonly called CBD, that has shown great promise in easing symptoms for people suffering from chronic pain, arthritis, depression and anxiety. Studies also say that CBD offers various health benefits while also showing the ability to alleviate the side effects of cancer treatment, such as nau-sea and pain.
But under state law, CBD still is con-sidered a controlled substance, accord-ing to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. If the USDA approves Iowa’s hemp plan, CBD will no longer be considered a controlled substance under state law, which means that consumers won’t be arrested for possessing it. However, some food and oral products that include CBD will remain illegal.
CBD is all the rage right now, and it is the primary force driving the hemp market. Officials estimate that the amount of hemp that has been planted this year is more than four times as much as was planted last year.
Hemp is a commodity that also can be used for numerous industrial and horti-cultural purposes such as fabric, paper, construction materials, food products, twine and rope, and cosmetics.
While hemp was produced previously in the U.S. for hundreds of years, its usage diminished in favor of alternatives.
