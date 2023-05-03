To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected, UScellular has donated 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service to Red Basket Project in Dubuque and Tri-State Viats in La Motte. Each donation is worth $28,150 as part of the company’s After School Access Project.
Currently, more than 40 million people in the U.S. lack reliable access to high-speed internet. This leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access. UScellular’s After School Access Project provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.
