Upper Mississippi River levels have dropped several feet, but remain high. Recent rainfall will cause a more gradual fall. Navigation is not recommended due to flooding. Boaters should operate at no wake speed to reduce damage to shorelines and flooded structures. Most boat ramps are under water. Anglers are doing a lot of searching with limited success in cleaner water out of the main channel. Water clarity is reduced; water temperature is in the mid-50s .
Mississippi River Pool 9
River level has fallen to 13.9 feet at Lansing with a gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 56 degrees.Yellow Perch - Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass - Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger - Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye - No Report: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam. Black Crappie - Fair: Use light tackle fished in the flooded trees. Bluegill - Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike - Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water.
Mississippi River Pool 10
River level is has fallen to 24.4 feet at Lynxville with a slow gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 58 degrees. Yellow Perch - Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass - Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger - Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye - Slow: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill - Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike - Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water.
Mississippi River Pool 11
River level has fallen to 15.8 feet at Guttenberg with a slow gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 52 degrees. Yellow Perch - Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass - Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger - Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Bluegill - Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike - Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water.
Mississippi River Pool 12
Water levels are receding, but are still at minor flood levels. Levels are near 17.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 19.1 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 53 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded or have debris on them. Northern Pike - No Report: Northern pike are done spawning and should bite along flooded shores. They are active feeders once the spawn is over. Common Carp - Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water level is receding and was 17.6 feet at Lock and Dam 12 this past weekend. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 54 degrees.
Northern Pike - No Report: Expect northern pike to start feeding heavily now they are done spawning. Common Carp - Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Largemouth Bass - Good: Deep clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year.
Mississippi River Pool 14
Water levels are receding and are near 19.7 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 20.1 feet at Camanche and 13.7 feet at LeClaire. These are all minor to moderate flood levels. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 56 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded or have debris on them. Common Carp - Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water levels are receding and are near 19.9 feet at Rock Island. This is still major flood stage. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 56 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded. Common Carp - Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. We are in various flood levels throughout the district; most boat ramps are closed or will have debris on them. Water levels are dropping throughout the district, but are still high. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.