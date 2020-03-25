In response to the continued situation in regards to Covid-19 the City of Bellevue has made the following changes.
CITY PARKS UPDATE:
For the safety of our community and to help restrict the spread of germs and COVID 19, the following areas are closed until further notice. PLEASE share this with your children and also EXPLAIN why certain areas of the parks are being closed.
CLOSED:Cole Park & Piggy Park
AREAS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC:
Basketball courts, Tennis Courts and Playground Equipment
All City Parks & Trails
Areas that are currently open to the Public:
Walking/biking trails and open spaces
AS LONG AS ITEMS 1) AND 2) ARE FOLLOWED:
1. Social distance yourself (6-feet)
2. It is illegal to have more than 10 people gather in a public area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.