Yesterday's massive storm that rolled through the area wreaked havoc with some property damage, disruptions to internet service in Bellevue and a delay in regular mail delivery today. It appears that we are experiencing another Windstream outage in the area as well.
The City of Bellevue issued this update via their Facebook page, in regards to the area-wide internet outage as of 12:15 pm this morning (8/11/2020).
"8/11, 12:15am:
•Our fiber/internet provider was able to re-route the City’s fiber around all of the fiber cuts. Therefore, the City’s total GB is smaller than normal so your internet might be slower than normal."
8/11, 11:45am:
• Internet connection appears to be back and working! However, it could continue to be spotty as our provider continues to work on full restoration."
INTERNET OUT 8/11, 3:00am:
The provider for our internet connection (to keep terms simple) continues to actively work with the local power companies to clear downed power lines that are preventing crews from accessing the damage locations safely. No estimated restoration timeframe yet."
If you are experiencing a landline outage use your cell phone to contact 911. Also be sure to check on any elderly who depend on a landline only to be sure they are safe.
We were also informed that there would be no regular mail delivery today and that only packages were being delivered with the hope that regular mail delivery will resume tomorrow.
Given the large radius of this storm (over 240 miles as reported by kwqc.com) the extent of the damage to the Bellevue area and beyond is varied which has created the compounding problems of crews needing to clear debris before they can even begin repairing damages.
If you are experiencing any outages please be sure to contact the corresponding service provider to report the outage and get an estimated time of repair.
The Bellevue Herald-Leader will keep you updated as more information is provided.
