UPDATE:
Per a social media post released by Superintendent, Tom Meyer, the threat has been investigated and students and staff have been cleared to return to their classrooms.
"After a thorough search with law enforcement the building and surrounding area has been deemed safe to return. Students will be returning to classes/lunch within the next 10 minutes.￼
Thanks to local law enforcement for their assistance in the process. Thanks!￼
Thanks to food service for providing lunch for a middle school students at the community center."
ORIGINAL POST:
At about 11 am this morning Superintendent of Bellevue Community Schools, Tom Meyer shared on social media that a threat written in one of the bathrooms at the middle/high school was discovered.
At that time they evacuated the students and staff to investigate the threat. MS students were evacuated to the Community Center. HS students were transported by school buses to Horizon Hall.
Tom Meyer wrote:
"We take all threats seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
We will update you as we go through the process."
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we become aware of new information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.