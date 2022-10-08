Update as of 8:10 am, October 9, 2022- Christopher Prichard is in custody. We will update as more information is released.
Bellevue, Iowa - On October 8, 2022 at approximately 7:49 AM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels located at 31821 Highway 52 Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Prichard, a subject of interest in the investigation. Christopher Prichard is a white male, approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Clothing and vehicle description is unknown.
If the public sees this individual, use caution and do not approach. The public is advised to call 911, the Jackson County Dispatch Center (319)-652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio (319)-396-4414.
This is a joint investigation conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, US Fish and Wildlife and the Jackson County Conservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.