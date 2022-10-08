Christopher Prichard

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Prichard, a subject of interest in the investigation. Christopher Prichard is a white male, approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Clothing and vehicle description is unknown.

Update as of 8:10 am, October 9, 2022- Christopher Prichard is in custody.  We will update as more information is released.

Bellevue, Iowa - On October 8, 2022 at approximately 7:49 AM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels located at 31821 Highway 52 Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.  