Update 7/22/2020 @ 10:37 am At 10:31 am the Bellevue Herald-Leader received an update from Windstream in regards to the current outage in Bellevue.
"We experienced a failure in our voice switch in Bellevue on Tuesday, and our technicians and engineers worked through the night to address the issue. We expect to begin restoring service to customers this afternoon. Customers will be restored one at a time as crews continue to work around the clock, so it will likely be late tomorrow before all lines are back in service.
We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work through this issue."
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 the Bellevue Herald-Leader office opened and we quickly discovered that our phone lines were down. After a phone call to our 872 phone provider, Windstream and social media posts informing citizens that our phones were down it quickly became apparent that we were not the only ones experiencing problems.
Throughout the day more and more residents and business owners posted that they too were experiencing problems with their land line numbers and that there was no estimated time of repair.
In a Facebook post by the City of Bellevue last night they informed residents that Windstream had hit their own line. The City is not sure of the exact location of the outage and they were not sure when the issue would be resolved.
They are urging residents who need to call 911 to USE THEIR CELL PHONES and to please share with family and friends who have land lines especially the elderly and those who strongly rely on their land lines.
The Bellevue Herald-Leader will keep you updated on this matter. Please check local businesses Facebook pages for their preferred method of contact during the outage. You may reach the Bellevue Herald-Leader office via email at bhleader@bellevueheraldleader.com for assistance.
