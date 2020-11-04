Jerry Jochum doesn’t watch war movies anymore, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t appreciate them.
In fact, the Afghanistan War veteran from Twin Springs near Green Island, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and a mild hearing loss, was present at a special screening of the movie Hacksaw Ridge, a 2016 biographical film about World War II and directed by Mel Gibson.
The film was shown four years ago in Dallas, Texas during a special event honoring Medal of Honor recipients. It focuses on the World War II experiences of Desmond Doss, an American pacifist combat medic who, as a Seventh-day Adventist Christian, refused to carry or use a weapon or firearm of any kind.
Doss became the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor, for service above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Okinawa.
Jochum, who was part of a veterans group in Dallas, was at the event where the film was screened for Medal of Honor recipients only. And while he didn’t watch the movie, he collected signatures of many of the Medal of Honor recipients on the official movie poster.
Now framed and ready to display, he will present the poster to Reveille Post #273 of the American Legion in Bellevue. It will be at the Legion post on loan for all to see temporarily. As the annual Veterans Day program at Bellevue High School will not take place this year due to the pandemic, Jochum will be giving an address to Legion members via video.
Jochum, a 1979 graduate of East Central High School in Miles, became a Green Beret serving in the Special Operations Forces. He eventually became a Lt. Colonel, serving in Afghanistan in 2005-2006. Now retired to his original home near Green Island, Jochum also spent 14 years at an Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) instructor.
“I was President of a veterans association in Dallas that was active in helping to coordinate patriotic events,” said Jochum, who noted that one of those events was the American Airlines Association, which held the movie screening to raise funds for the U.S.O. “Ross Perot, who is on the Medal of Honor Foundation was there to help kick off the event, along with Medal of Honor recipients, who are our unsung heroes.”
Jochum also met Lee Greenwood, who wrote the song ‘Proud to be an American’ following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks; along with Anita Swift, the granddaughter of the late John Wayne; and even Mike Tyson came to support the cause.
“These people weren’t able to watch the screening with the Medal of Honor recipients, but they came to show their support,” said Jochum. “Overall it was a great experience and there’s no price I can put on this poster signed by the Medal of Honor recipients. I am just happy to be able to share it with the Bellevue American Legion.”
Hacksaw Ridge The film was released in the United States on November 4, 2016, grossing $180.4 million worldwide, and received critical acclaim. The film received six Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Sound Editing, winning the awards for Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing. It also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, and 12 AACTA Awards nominations, winning the majority, including Best Film, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor for, and Best Supporting Actor.
Doss's unit is assigned to the 77th Infantry Division and deployed to the Pacific Theater. During the Battle of Okinawa, Doss's unit is informed that it will relieve the 96th Infantry Division, which was tasked with ascending and securing the Maeda Escarpment ("Hacksaw Ridge"). During the initial fight, with heavy losses on both sides, Doss saves the life of his squadmate Smitty, earning his respect. As the Americans camp for the night, Doss reveals to Smitty that his aversion to holding a firearm stems from nearly shooting his drunken father, who threatened his mother with a gun. Smitty apologizes for doubting his courage, and both reconcile.
The next morning, the Japanese launch a massive counterattack and drive the Americans off the escarpment. Smitty is killed, and Howell and several of Doss's squad mates are left injured on the battlefield. Doss hears the cries of dying soldiers and returns to save them, carrying the wounded to the cliff's edge and belaying them down by rope, each time praying to save one more. The arrival of dozens of wounded who had been presumed dead comes as a shock to the rest of the unit below. When day breaks, Doss rescues Howell, and both escape Hacksaw under enemy fire.
Captain Glover apologizes for dismissing Doss's beliefs as "cowardice" and states that they are scheduled to retake the ridge on Saturday but will not launch the next attack without him. Doss agrees, but the operation is delayed until after he concludes his Sabbath prayers. With reinforcements, they turn the tide of battle. In an ambush set by Japanese soldiers who pretend to surrender, Doss manages to save Glover and others by deflecting enemy grenades. Doss is wounded by the grenade blast, but the battle is won. Doss descends the cliff and clutches the Bible that Dorothy had given to him.
The film switches to real photos and footage showing that Doss was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman for rescuing 75 soldiers at Hacksaw Ridge. Doss died on March 23, 2006, at the age of 87.
