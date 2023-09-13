Playground Equipment

Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels (far right), along with City Administrator Theresa Weinschenk, Street Superintendent Nick Kilburg and several city employees helped unload new playground equipment that is now being installed at the new Jackson Park Drive Subdivision in Bellevue. The park will be named JJ’s Memorial Park after the late Janice Jackson.

Longtime Bellevue developer and businessman Delbert Jackson recently pledged a major donation to the city to support the construction of the playground and new city park that will honor of his late wife, Janice Jackson.