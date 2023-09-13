Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels, along with City Administrator Theresa Weinschenk and several city employees helped to unload the future playground that is now being installed at the new Jackson Park Drive Subdivision, just off Jefferson Street on the north side of town.
Longtime Bellevue developer and businessman Delbert Jackson recently pledged a major donation to the city to support the construction of the playground and new city park that will honor of his late wife, Janice Jackson.
The playground and park are the newest addition to the housing development, and work on the area is ongoing.
Weinschenk said Jackson developed the first two phases of the Jackson Park Drive subdivision before selling the third phase to the city several years ago. The subdivision contains approximately 1.5 acres of green space that is city-owned and that was originally intended to be developed into a park when funds permitted.
This third phase has 16 lots, with the first house completed and other lots sold. The subdivision’s new park will be known as ‘JJ’s Memorial Park’ after Janice Jackson, who passed away in 2020.
Plans for the park include playground equipment, a basketball court, drinking fountain, bathrooms, pavilion, benches, trees and open green space, as well as sidewalks, which are all near the existing bike and walking trail up north.
Jackson, who has several great-grandchildren that live in and near the subdivision, said he wanted the park to give them and other children a safe place to play. He said he plans to spend about $300,000 for whatever the city needs for the park development.
The Bellevue Utility Board also voted earlier this year to donate the cost of labor for installing water, sanitary sewer and electric lines to the park, as well as up to $10,000 in materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.