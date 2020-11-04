According to unofficial election results posted by the Jackson County Auditor's Office, Brent Kilburg won the Nov. 3, 2020 race for Jackson County Sheriff, defeating Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder, who has been working for the department for over 30 years. In Bellevue’s Precinct #1, Schroeder topped Kilburg by a few hundred votes, but in the end Kilburg won the county by over 600 total votes.
Bellevue’s Mike Steines more than doubled the votes for his opponent Sandy Knockel-Strub in the raced for District #1 Jackson County Supervisors, winning by 7,480 to 3,103; while Andy McKean was defeated by just over a hundred votes in Jackson County by his opponent Steve Bradley.
President Donald J. Trump also fared well in Jackson County, garnering 6,713 votes to Joe Biden’s 3,979 votes. See the attached chart for the recorded totals.
