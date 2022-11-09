The unofficial 2022 General Election results for Jackson County saw Republicans win in most contested races.
Republican Nin Flagel defeated incumbent Democrat Larry McDevitt 4,469 to 3,157 for County Supervisor in District 2.
John Kies (R) defeated incumbent Sara Davenport (D) for Jackson County Attorney, 5,282 to 2,364.
Don Schwenker and Beth Gerlach, both Republicans and both running unopposed, won their seats with over 6,000 votes each.
Arlene Schauf (D), running unopposed for County Recorder, received 5,453 votes.
At the state level, voters in Jackson County favored incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds (R) over Diedre DeJear (D) 5,260 to 2,275.
Republican incumbent Steve Bradley received 3,390 votes in Jackson County, while his Democratic opponent Tony Amsler (D) received 1,428.
Look for more updates and complete coverage of local elections results both online and in the next issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
