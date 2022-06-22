The University of Dubuque congratulated the following local students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean's List.
Bellevue, IA
Nathan Carter
Keily Davis
Rick Ernst
Kailey Miller
Miles, IA
Jacey House
Preston, IA
RaeAnn Carlson
Lexee Stoll
Kelsey Yaddof
Sabula, IA
Sammie Pritchard
Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean's List. Once grades have been submitted for any Incompletes, the Office of Academic Affairs will review eligibility again for possible placement on the Dean's List for the given term.
About the University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,000 students.
Visit www.dbq.edu.
