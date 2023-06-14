The University of Dubuque recognized and celebrated the academic achievements of undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students during its 171st commencement with two ceremonies last month. Local students who received degrees include the following.
Bellevue, IA: Kailey Miller, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
Alexis Ploessl, Bachelor of Science
Makinlee Roeder, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude
Miles, IA: Brock Junge, Bachelor of Science
Preston, IA: Kelsey Yaddof, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
The University of Dubuque Spring Commencement was held in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center. Neil MacNaughton, PhD, professor of nursing and head of the Department of Nursing, delivered the commencement address, titled "Community and You."
The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary Commencement was held in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. Rev. David Rohrer, MDiv, pastor of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Bothell, Washington, delivered the seminary commencement address, titled "Passing the Dimly Burning Wick."
