The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall Semester 2020 Academic Dean's List.
Bellevue, IA
Nathan Brinker
Keily Davis
Mark Eganhouse
Amanda Holm
Nyla Kahl
Kennedy Michels
Payton Quagliano
Makinlee Roeder
Shabnam Schmidt
Kylee Unke
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.