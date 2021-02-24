The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall Semester 2020 Academic Dean's List.

Bellevue, IA

 Nathan Brinker

 Keily Davis

 Mark Eganhouse

 Amanda Holm

 Nyla Kahl

 Kennedy Michels

 Payton Quagliano

 Makinlee Roeder

 Shabnam Schmidt

 Kylee Unke

To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities.