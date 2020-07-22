For the first time in its 168-year history, University of Dubuque held virtual commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of over 350 graduates on May 16, 2020.
Those receiving degrees from Bellevue include the following.
Bellevue, IA
Will Clancy, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude
Jesse Keller, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude
Devon Kueter, Bachelor of Business Administration
Tanner Sieverding, Bachelor of Business
Since the campus could not gather in-person because of the pandemic, UD officials held virtual commencements for undergraduate and graduate students in the Class of 2020 on the original date for May Commencement. Students who graduated May 2020 may return to campus to participate in December 2020 Commencement or May 2021 Commencement.
