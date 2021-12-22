A Bellevue native who now lives in Florida recently created a special Christmas card for the 2021 holiday season that features an iconic Bellevue landmark.
Jim Watters, who graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1970, painted a watercolor portrait of Potters Mill depicted in the winter time.
Watters, an avid artist, paints a special image for the Christmas cards he sends out to family and friends every year. Also included in the card is a message about his holiday painting.
“This years watercolor was such a pleasure to paint because of the sentimental memories I have of growing up in Bellevue,“ reads Watters; message for 2021. “Pictured is Potter’s Mill built in 1843, which sits on Mill Creek in Bellevue. Back in its day it operated as a grist mill. The mill has been refurbished and now operates as a restaurant. Every time I went to my sitter’s home, the beauty of this building caught my eye. Now I’ve transformed my childhood into my latest winter watercolor. We hope you cherish its splendor as much as we enjoy sharing this card with you.”
Watters, said that former art instructor (and local art legend) Dave Eischeid, who instructed art classes for both schools in Bellevue back then, ignited his interest in art over 50 years ago.
It should be noted though, Watters never picked up a paint brush in an official capacity until he officially retired.
After graduating from Marquette, Watters went on to Loras College in Dubuque and received further instruction with Fr. Sullivan and Roy Haught. He graduated from Loras in 1974 with a bachelors degree in art. He then took a teaching job in Melbourne, Australia, where he taught for two years. After returning to the United States, he and his wife Carol ended up in Sioux City, Iowa where Jim taught at Sioux City Heelan for three years.
After the intitial five years of teaching, Watters made a career change and started at Hy-Vee Food Store as a frozen food clerk. He worked his way up to the Executive Staff as a District Vice President of Operations.
“During his 33 years he never had time to pick up a paint brush, but this all changed after he retired,” said Carol. “We now find ourselves very busy during the winter months attending art shows throughout all of Florida.”
