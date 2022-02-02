In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on February 1, State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is sharing the newest report of Jackson County residents who are in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. "This past year, there was a total of $49 million1 reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt," said Fitzgerald. "In Jackson County alone, $131 thousand was remitted, meaning you, a neighbor or a favorite local business could be in the database."
Under unclaimed property law, when companies and other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of money and valuables in their possession, they are required to report it to the State by November 1 each year. Assets reported to the State include uncashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and more. "Each year after reporting season, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is filled with new assets waiting to be claimed," commented Fitzgerald. "In an effort to alert those in Jackson County of their funds, my office has created a list of people and businesses with the top amounts of unclaimed property."
1. JK OLSEN $41,591.37
2. ESTATE OF ROCHELLE RAY $38,953.82
3. DAVISON HAROLD A JR $28,704.00
4. SKOTT CAMILLA M $13,444.80
5. META A ARRINGTON $9,172.87
6. SHANE FREESE $8,360.28
7. BRIAN M RITENOUR $7,743.25
8. DAVISON HAZEL A $7,590.00
9. DEBBIE LAUFENBERG $6,575.54
10. ROBIN ANN WESTPHAL $6,262.82
11. DONALD W DIXON $6,192.32
12. HERBERT J FREYER ESTATE $5,693.54
13. STRUBLE WILLIAM F $5,381.14
14. BAIR NORMA A $5,300.34
15. BOOTHE CONSTANCE $5,230.02
16. AURA ELLEN ELLITHORPE $4,809.99
17. FRANZEN KANDY $4,697.87
18. MEIER LEO W $4,560.93
19. JAMES GUERDET $4,234.23
20. MULLER MARJORIE D $4,078.76
21. VALETA B GUTHREY $3,990.52
22. RIVERVIEW INVESTMENTS $3,774.28
23. GRIEBEL KEVIN $3,713.17
24. PETERSEN RICHARD W $3,628.65
25. JUDY K KINION $3,358.65
Open 24/7 and at no cost, past and present Iowans can search their name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to locate any unclaimed property owed to them. For additional National Unclaimed Property Day festivities, join Fitzgerald on his Twitter and Facebook pages on February 1 to catch the announcement of even more names. Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to learn more about unclaimed property and the program.
