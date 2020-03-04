Dance Marathon

Dance Marathon kicks off at the IMU.

 Tim Schoon

The University of Iowa's student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million for the Stead Family Children's Hospital in its 26th year.

Area students raising funds were:

Bellevue: Kristina Ernst, Robyn Stillmunkes, Kylie Duesing, Alyssa Rubel, Alyx Sieverding and Samantha Freiburger

Maquoketa: Courtney Becker, Catia Atienza, Carli Strathman, Holly Hohmann, Brianna Banowetz, Bryce Hansen, Sierrah Streeper and Kali Keil

Miles: Josie Christof

Monmouth: Ethan Orr

Preston: Zoey Jenkins and Sara Kilburg

Spragueville: Tori Miller

Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. It has raised more than $30 million since its first event in 1995.