The University of Iowa's student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million for the Stead Family Children's Hospital in its 26th year.
Area students raising funds were:
Bellevue: Kristina Ernst, Robyn Stillmunkes, Kylie Duesing, Alyssa Rubel, Alyx Sieverding and Samantha Freiburger
Maquoketa: Courtney Becker, Catia Atienza, Carli Strathman, Holly Hohmann, Brianna Banowetz, Bryce Hansen, Sierrah Streeper and Kali Keil
Miles: Josie Christof
Monmouth: Ethan Orr
Preston: Zoey Jenkins and Sara Kilburg
Spragueville: Tori Miller
Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. It has raised more than $30 million since its first event in 1995.
