The University of Iowa Dance Company will present works by faculty and students at the Maquoketa Art Experience from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 16.
The event is free, and donations are welcome.
“We are excited to bring this level of performance to the area,” said Stephanie Sagers, arts coordinator for MAE, which is located at 124 S. Main St. “MAE has a strong relationship with the University of Iowa, which has a history of bringing a variety of cultural programs to Maquoketa for people of all ages.”
UI Dance Company, the resident repertory and touring company of the department of dance, is directed by Melinda Jean Myers and features 10 undergraduate dancers. This season the company is focusing on performances that discuss systems of power, activism against oppressive systems and threats to our future, and the community and human connection found while navigating these spaces.
Two pieces will be performed, followed by a question-and-answer session with Myers and Todd Rhoades, assistant director.
The first piece is “The Legend of the Pitch Lake Myth Performance” by Grant Wood Fellow Kieron Sargeant.
This work is centered around one of the legendary myths of the Pitch Lake in Trinidad and Tobago. After winning a battle, the Chimas celebrated by creating a great feast of hummingbirds, and the tribe used the feathers to decorate themselves, forgetting that hummingbirds were the spirits of their ancestors. In punishment, the winged gods opened up the earth and summoned the Pitch Lake to swallow the village.
The Pitch Lake is found in southwest Trinidad in the village of La Brea. The lake produces hot asphalt, measures about 100 acres, and is estimated to be 250 feet deep in the center.
This work was created as way to foster diversity and inclusion by having students learn about Trinidad and Tobago and its historical narratives through physical embodiment.
The second performance is “Right Here,” created by Myers in collaboration with the dancers. When the company began the process of making “Right Here,” the objective was to research action toward climate change through connecting with community efforts, learning from experts, and responding together. This led the company to share their work in Prompt for the Planet at the Englert Theatre, and at Climate Fest on the Chauncey Lawn last fall.
After these initial performances, the work evolved toward how the dancers were experiencing this particular time on the planet, in relationship to the climate crisis, but also to social systems, identity and belonging. The work shows themes of power, greed, obliviousness, striving, grinding, and collapsing. It also shares an aim toward hope, connection, and collective action.
For more information, visit MAE’s website at maquoketa-art.org.
