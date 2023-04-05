University of Iowa Dance Troupe

Performances by the University of Iowa Dance Troupe this season explore systems of power, activism against oppressive systems and threats to our future, and the community and human connection found while navigating these spaces. The 10-member company performs at the Maquoketa Art Experience April 16.

 Miranda Meyer

The University of Iowa Dance Company will present works by faculty and students at the Maquoketa Art Experience from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 16.

The event is free, and donations are welcome.