She currently holds the office.
He held it two decades prior.
Both seek the public’s favor to hold it for the next four years.
The candidate filing period does not open until March 7, but Democrat Sara Davenport and Republican John Kies announced their campaigns for the elected position of Jackson County attorney.
They must win their party’s nomination in the primary June 7 before being placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm election.
The county attorney prosecutes all violations of state criminal laws and county ordinances, advises the Board of Supervisors and county and township officers, among other responsibilities. The county attorney and assistant do not handle private matters.
Sara Davenport
County attorney duties exceed prosecuting cases, Davenport said.
“It includes helping families whose loved ones are in crisis; advising the Department of Human Services while looking out for the best interest of the children; working as a team with other county departments to solve problems and answer questions; and sometimes just lending a listening ear and providing direction to a citizen.”
But the rollercoaster of responsibilities is worth it, she said.
“Being county attorney has been a rewarding career, working daily to help improve the lives of the citizens of Jackson County,” Davenport said.
She was salutatorian of her class at Lenox High School in 2001 and graduated cum laude from Coe College in Cedar Rapids with a bachelor of arts degree in history in 2005. Davenport received her law degree from the University of Iowa in May 2008. She was admitted to the Iowa Bar four months later.
Davenport’s work in the Jackson County Attorney’s Office began in 2008 when she was hired as the assistant county attorney. Following the county attorney’s resignation in 2012, the Board of Supervisor’s appointed Davenport to fill the remaining two years of that four-year term.
She became the first woman to hold the job, and voters then elected her to the seat in 2014 and 2018.
She considers her organizational skills to be among her greatest assets.
“Cases are not dismissed due to missed deadlines like speedy indictment or speedy trial. Being able to manage multiple cases in a timely manner is essential to the job,” Davenport said.
She considers herself a “great advocate” for the county, fighting to keep services here, ensuring “the unique needs of Jackson County citizens are not marginalized,” and that everyone is treated equally, she said.
Davenport, 38, said she’s a firm believer in trying to rehabilitate offenders “while also making the victims whole. It can be a tough balancing act, but it is also a rewarding one.”
“Sentencing someone with a substance use disorder to a long jail sentence or a prison sentence does not break the cycle of addiction,” she explained. “Likewise, sentencing someone convicted of a property crime (i.e., theft, criminal mischief) to a long sentence may not bring justice. That person is likely unable to pay restitution to the victim while incarcerated.
Davenport also said she’d work to improve the office by utilizing taxpayer dollars efficiently and cutting costs when possible.
Davenport and her husband live in Maquoketa.
John Kies
Kies defined the role of the county attorney as one “to find the truth and do justice.” He believes he’s done that in his longstanding career practicing law.
Kies grew up on the family farm in northern Jackson County then served active duty in the U.S. Marines for seven years before being honorably discharged in 1991 after the first Gulf War.
He graduated from the University of Iowa law school and later served as the Jackson County attorney from 2000-06.
He ran a private law practice in Bellevue from 2007-19 until he joined the Clinton County Attorney’s Office, where he currently works as the assistant county attorney. He also worked as the Jackson County magistrate from 2013-19.
Kies said he hopes to bring his experience, work ethic, and integrity to the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.
“When I was the county attorney, it was a professional office. I have a very strong work ethic, showing up in the office and working every day,” said Kies, 56.
He believes everyone should be treated equally under the eyes of the law. “It may not be popular, but I think all (sentences and outcomes) need to be fair and I think they need to be wise,” Kies said.
He described himself as an aggressive prosecutor, “but I think it was tempered in good judgment.”
Like Davenport, Kies believes in offender rehabilitation. “You have to have the threat of jail to prompt you to choose rehab and improve yourself. … Jail should be for the violent offenders, the incorrigible. Community-based options are good but the offenders have to have accountability.”
Kies and Davenport agreed that a forging a strong working relationship with area law enforcement and school districts is integral to successful outcomes.
Kies added that he would implement a program by which the county attorney’s office collects unpaid and overdue fines for the state — a program he operated when he was the county attorney and which is in operation in Clinton County.
“The county attorney can say tell the state we’ll collect these (fines) and if we do, the county keeps a percentage and the rest goes to the state,” Kies explained.
He also said he would “try a little harder to prosecute more offenders counsel can’t reach a satisfactory solution” in court cases.
Kies, his wife, and two children live in Prairie Springs Township.
Mug: Davenport_Sara
SARA DAVENPORT
Mug: Kies_John
JOHN KIES
Primary election details
The filing period for county candidates to get their name on the June 7 primary ballot opens March 7 and closes at 5 p.m. March 25. Prospective candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition with the Jackson County Auditor’s Office.
County positions up for election this year include those of District 2 (held by Larry McDevitt) and District 3 (held by Jack Willey) supervisors, as well as the county attorney, treasurer, and recorder.
The primary election filing period for state and federal offices opens Feb. 28 and closes at 5 p.m. March 18. Prospective candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
State offices on the 2022 ballot include U.S. senator and U.S. representative, governor, attorney general, secretary of agriculture, secretary of state, state auditor, and state treasurer.
All state representatives are included. Locally, it affects:
House District 70: Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, who said he will seek re-election. The district includes Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County, as well as Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound and points north and west in Clinton County.
House District 66: Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, who is seeking re-election. The district includes the remainder of Jackson County as well as a portion of Dubuque and Jones counties, including Anamosa and Monticello. Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, lives in this district and also is seeking election.
State senators representing odd-numbered districts 1-49, as well as even-numbered districts affected by last fall’s redistricting, also will be up for election. Locally, this includes:
Senate District 35: Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, who said she will run again. The district includes Maquoketa, South Fork and Monmouth townships, including the cities of Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth, as well as portions of northern Scott County and all of Clinton County.
Senate District 33: Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. The district includes the remaining townships in Jackson County and the majority of Dubuque County, excluding the Dubuque metro area and points to the north.
At the federal level:
1st Congressional District: Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City; U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa; and Kyle Kuehl, R-Bettendorf;
U.S. Senate 1st District: Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley; Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City; Abby Finkenauer D-Cedar Rapids; Mike Franken D-Sioux City; Glenn Hurst, D-Minden; and Bob Krause D-Burlington.
Note: Multiple state and federal district boundaries were changed due to mandatory redistricting resulting from population changes recorded in the 2020 Census numbers.
