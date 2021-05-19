One serves as an investigator. The other is third-generation law enforcement.
Both received promotions to the new position of sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies Brandon Beck and Chad Gruver earned advancements to sergeant, Sheriff Brent Kilburg announced during the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting last week.
“This is a new position within our department,” Kilburg said. “We felt it would help to add structure to the organization, delegate responsibilities, and provide professional growth throughout the department.”
The sheriff said the sergeant ranking comes with greater expectations and responsibilities.
Beck began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer with the Sabula Police Department. The city made it a full-time position to patrol officer in 2001; he also worked part-time as an officer with the Preston Police Department.
Two years later, Beck joined the sheriff’s office in the jail division, then became a deputy in 2004.
He attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, where he graduated as vice president of his class.
Beck currently works as investigator for the sheriff’s office as well as an evidence technician.
During his tenure with the county, Beck obtained numerous certifications, including becoming a certified mobile forensics analyst and a data recovery specialist. He most recently completed training for supervision and management of investigative units.
Gruver’s law enforcement career began a decade before Beck but in the same place. Gruver was an officer with the Sabula PD in 1991 and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy the following year.
He worked for police departments in Sabula and Preston, where he was chief, and the Maquoketa PD.
Gruver devoted three years to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in the jail division and earning his associate’s degree in criminal justice before being hired by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 2008.
Gruver’s law enforcement career includes being the county’s K-9 handler from 2008-10 and 2012-18.
He also served as mayor of Preston from 2013-16.
Gruver earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2017, with an emphasis in forensic psychology. He is a certified firearms instructor and completed supervision of police personnel training last March.
