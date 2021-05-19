Talks have been going on behind-the-scenes in recent weeks between Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools concerning a new ‘all-inclusive sharing proposal, which as of last week had not been agreed to by both sides.
During the height of the pandemic last fall, all classes that were being shared between the two schools were stopped as a safety precaution.
This spring, however, Marquette officials and Bellevue administrators discussed the possibility of restarting some shared classes for the 2021-22 school year as has been done in the past.
Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer and Marquette Principal Geoffry Kaiser then met and a new sharing proposal was presented by Meyer that proposed that the two schools not only share classes, but they should share all sports programs as well.
“The Bellevue Community School District is open to sharing courses and more with students from Marquette Catholic. The Bellevue CSD will share any course with students from Marquette Catholic, but this sharing is dependent on sharing all athletic and other extracurricular programs (to be hosted by the Bellevue CSD) in future years,” the proposal stated. “While the Bellevue CSD has provided courses for Marquette Catholic in previous years, it appears that a change in the partnership is necessary in order to continue this in the future for the enhancement and furtherance of key educational opportunities for students within our entire community.”
Meyer, who recently provided a copy of the proposal to the Herald-Leader, said that he believes “the sharing of extracurricular programs will be beneficial to both schools in preparing them at a high-quality level whether it is in the arts, athletics, or other similar areas.”
"The Board discussed this in-depth, and believe this is an outstanding opportunity for our students in the entire community,” said Meyer. "Learning is changing, and we must continually adjust to make the most of each and every resource in our community to be fiscally responsible in offering programs for our students in all areas."
Meyer called the proposal a ‘fully-inclusive sharing agreement’ with all Marquette Catholic students by sharing courses and more for the 2021-2022 school year and beyond (adding staff as needed).
“While the Bellevue Community School DIstrict has provided courses for Marquette Catholic in previous years, it appears that a change in the partnership is necessary for the enhancement and furtherance of key educational opportunities for students within our entire community,” Meyer said.
He also listed several bullet points on how he thought sharing all sports would benefit the entire community.
He said he felt it would unite the community in the long run with one high school team in the community, with one high school team for each sport.
Meyer said having one high school hosting all sports in Bellevue would also increase in participation numbers to field teams at all levels, with larger and more successful teams that may bring in more coaches and increase revenue.
“This may also lead to being more competitive and higher achieving levels of excellence than either school is capable of individually at times,” the proposal stated. “It would allows students to play at the level of competition” that is appropriate for them and their talent level, grade level, or age, and provide one consistent team for all youth to participate in, along with potentially strengthening youth programs.”
Finally, Meyer suggested that if all sports programs were shared, there may be less fundraising commitments for local businesses with only one set of high school teams to support.
In a written response to Meyer, sent out this past week and obtained by the Herald-Leader with permission from Marquette, Kaiser basically said that neither he or his school board is open to the sports sharing proposal at this time.
“I firmly believe that the opportunities for Marquette students to participate in shared educational classes should not be predicated on the elimination of school programs in any manner. Marquette’s school board shares this understanding,” stated Kaiser.
A joint leadership meeting with school board representation from Marquette Catholic Schools and the Bellevue Community School District was held on May 4 to discuss the proposal.
“At no time did Marquette ever propose, discuss, or entertain eliminating any or all of our athletic or extracurricular programs to combine with the activities within the Bellevue Community School system,” Kaiser stated.
As for shared classes not offered by Marquette, agriculture and art classes are currently being provided through Beckman Catholic School in Dyersville. Marquette has also expanded its course offerings through Eastern Iowa Community College to include business classes, accounting, physics and chemistry.
“Throughout this pandemic, many schools explored new ways to offer classes to learners who were not physically in a building. There are new and widely available opportunities to share classes that would not result in the elimination of Marquette school sports and extracurricular activities,” said Kaiser. “Conversations regarding shared classes with Bellevue are continuing, but if the ability to share classes with the Bellevue Community School district is limited or does not exist in the future, Marquette will continue to establish new sharing arrangements so that Marquette students may continue to participate in classes that are not taught by the teachers at our school.”
“If the Bellevue Community School District remains unwilling to serve the students of Marquette Catholic with shared classes unless our school’s athletic and extracurricular programs are eliminated, I am certain that we will continue to offer educational opportunities beyond the walls of our school,” Kaiser continued. “We experienced success in doing so this year and people took notice of our creativity, innovation, and willingness to remain open. We remained committed to teaching children as they fulfilled quarantine periods and we discovered ways for teachers to continue their instruction even when they could not be on campus. “
Kaiser said that Marquette will continue to offer shared high school soccer for Bellevue students and the school is willing to share other activities if it is mutually agreed to by both schools.
