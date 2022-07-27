Two more people were charged last week in the theft of five semi-automatic handguns from Theisen’s in Maquoketa earlier this month, local law enforcement officials said.
Meanwhile, police have recovered four of the weapons, and two of those were in the possession of a convicted felon, said Maquoketa Police Chief Brendan Zeimet.
A 17-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of burglar tools, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, said Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport.
Also charged with second-degree burglary was Manu Cuchulainn MacDuir, 22, of Maquoketa. He was the last of the three suspects to be charged in the case.
Earlier this month, Nicholas Paul Williams, 28, of Lost Nation was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
The charges stem from the July 3 incident at Theisen’s at 18195 Highway 64, Maquoketa. Police received a call that an alarm went off at the store at 3:17 a.m. the morning of the break-in, Zeimet said.
Officer Cory Pirtle responded. With assistance from the Jackson County K-9 unit, police searched the store and found no one in the building.
Security cameras show the juvenile defendant leaving a vehicle, walking toward Theisen’s and breaking the window with limestone rocks later recovered by police, according to the charging documents. The person ran into the store and broke the display case glass with another rock and stole five handguns, court records allege.
The Maquoketa Police Department received anonymous tips that the suspect bragged about the theft, court documents said.
The defendant was seen wearing the same clothing used in the burglary and posted pictures on Facebook in the same clothing and possessing firearms.
MacDuir was the driver of the white 2003 Hyundai used in the burglary while Williams and the juvenile defendant were passengers, according to charging documents.
MacDuir dropped off the juvenile near Theisen’s and drove back and forth on Highway 64 before picking that person up, court records claim.
Zeimet commended Pirtle and Officer Rich Ewoldt for their work on the case, which took police to Clinton and Jones counties to execute search warrants in an effort to recover the stolen firearms with cooperation from the sheriff’s departments in both counties.
“The two came in on their days off to continue working on the case while leads and information were fresh,” the chief said. “I believe it was this persistence and dedication that led to the recovery of guns three and four.
“Let me say that just because charges have been filed we are not done working this case. We will continue to work this case until the last gun is recovered,” Zeimet said.
He also thanked the sheriff’s departments of Jackson and Clinton for their cooperation in the case.
In an unrelated incident, a pistol was stolen from Theisen’s in March. Police investigated a juvenile in connection to that theft. The 15-year-old was charged with third-degree burglary and minor armed with a dangerous weapon. The juvenile will be on formal probation, Davenport said.
