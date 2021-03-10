Two Maquoketa men died and one is in critical condition after being hit head-on March 2 south of DeWitt.
Gary Warren, 47, and David Muller, 45, both of Maquoketa, died at the scene, according to a statement issued by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the accident.
Caleb Warren, 19, of Maquoketa, remains in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was flown after the accident.
The accident occurred at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, near mile marker 129 on Highway 61 in Scott County.
The driver of a cargo van, 18-year-old Vitalii Fedosyuk of Minnesota, lost control while traveling northbound on Highway 61, according to the sheriff’s office statement.
The van crossed the median and struck two southbound vehicles: first, a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 59-year-old Scott Shirley of Clinton; and second, a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Gary Warren.
Shirley sustained minor injuries and refused medical transport.
Fedosyuk was ejected from the cargo van, landed in west the ditch, and was listed in stable condition at Genesis East Hospital March 3, according to the sheriff’s office. He did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Fedosyuk was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to maintain or use a safety belt. Additional charges may be filed at a later date, according to the sheriff’s office.
The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Gary Warren is the brother of Scott Warren, director of the Maquoketa Area Family YMCA. He was cremated, with burial planned at the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. Celebration of life services were to be announced at a later date.
Muller also was cremated. Celebration of life services were to be announced at a later date.
