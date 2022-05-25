Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently named the following local students on being named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List.
Terra Brown of La Motte
McKenna Michels of Bellevue
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester.
