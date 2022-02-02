Inflation and supply chain problems have affected not only those struggling to get by, but now it’s affected upcoming local fish frys.
Both the Bellevue Knights of Columbus and the Bellevue Fire Departments have decided not to conduct their annual Lent fish fries this year because of the cost of fish, as well as availability.
“Given that fish is hard to find for a reasonable price if you can find it at all, and with all the Covid around, it just makes sense to cancel,” said Tony Althaus of the Knights of Columbus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.