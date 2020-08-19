The Bellevue Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday, August 10 just prior to 3 p.m., as did fire fighters from La Motte and Springbook, who were called in to assist. The call was to 27818 Sieverding Ridge Road for a report of a barn was on fire. Arriving units found a 44 x 64 foot pole barn fully engulfed. Approximately 78 large hay bales and 400 small straw bales were in the building and also on fire. The property owner was able to get a combine and some other small farm equipment moved before they too were on fire. Fire fighters were on scene for about 2 and a half hours. Water was hauled from the five-corner stop in Bellevue by Bellevue, LaMotte and Springbrook fire departments. A total of 28 fire fighters responded from all the departments while Bellevue EMS assisted on scene. The cause of fire was undetermined.
Three Days earlier on Saturday, August 8 at around 5 p.m., the Bellevue Fire Department was dispatched to 23042 407th Ave for a report of a structure fire. Arriving units found that approximately 20 big round bales of cornstalks were on fire next to a hay storage shed. Firefighters proceeded to put out the bales and moved them away from the hay storage shed to prevent flames from spreading. Firefighters from Bellevue, Springbrook, Andrew and Preston hauled water from Bellevue and also drafted water from a nearby pond on the property to extinguish the bales. Approximately 20 firefighters responded and were on scene for three hours. The cause of the fire was embers from a nearby burn pile igniting the bales. Bellevue EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff’s department also assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.