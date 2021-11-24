Two Maquoketa men died following a two-vehicle accident last week.
Gary Allen Schlapia, 68, and Michael Kent Griffin, 61, both of Maquoketa, died in the accident, which occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the intersection of Hurstville Road and Highway 61 about a mile north of Maquoketa.
Schlapia was driving southbound on Highway 61 and attempting to turn left onto Hurstville Road.
Devere Arnold Clinton, 74, of Elkader, was driving north on Highway 61, crossed in front of Schlapia’s vehicle and hit it, according to the accident report filed by Iowa State Trooper Jamie Griem.
The impact sent both vehicles into the east ditch.
Griffin and Schlapia were taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center, where they were pronounced dead.
Clinton and Ervin Miller, 20, of Edgewood, Clinton’s passenger, were transported by Jackson County ambulance to Mercy One medical center in Dubuque.
Schlapia and Griffin were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The Iowa State Patrol was in charge of the investigation.
A visitation for Griffin was held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. He was cremated.
Griffin had worked as a boat mechanic and welder for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and making fishing lures, according to his obituary.
A graveside service for Schlapia, a U.S. Navy veteran, was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa. He was cremated. A memorial has been established in his name.
Schlapia worked as an ag welder for John Deere for 15 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, nature, and woodworking, according to his obituary.
