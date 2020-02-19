Two men have been arrested and one remains at large after a high-speed car chase that began in Jackson County ended with a foot chase in Scott County, authorities said.
The incident began with a report that two men had stolen electronic equipment from Sam’s Club in Dubuque.
The suspects were linked to a vehicle traveling south on U.S. 61 toward Jackson County, according to Kody Sieverding, K9 handler for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Dubuque County dispatchers notified Jackson County that the suspects were driving a black Nissan Altima, and they provided a partial license plate number for the vehicle.
Sieverding attempted to stop a car matching the description, but the car’s driver didn’t stop.
The chase eventually moved into Clinton County, and the Iowa State Patrol, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and several area police departments became involved.
The Iowa State Patrol deployed Stop Sticks north of Welton and one of the car’s tires was flattened as a result.
Sieverding’s police vehicle also sustained a flat tire from the Stop Sticks.
Other law enforcement vehicles continued the pursuit, with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department joining the effort minutes later.
“It turned into a low-speed chase because the suspect’s vehicle had a flat tire,” Sieverding said. “I’m not sure how far the pursuit went into Scott County, and I’m not sure how many Stop Sticks eventually were deployed because I had to stop my own pursuit.”
The suspects’ vehicle eventually came to a stop in the U.S. 61 median, and three people were seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Two of the three suspects, Marcus Zuma, 24, and Keandre White, 22, were arrested. The last-known addresses for Zuma and White were not available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sieverding said the Iowa State Patrol transported Zuma and White to the Jackson County Jail on charges of eluding. He said the Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft allegations that sparked the initial pursuit.
