A special virtual performance of “A Christmas Carol” will give people a chance to gather around their radios – or make that computers – at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6.
The show, which is sponsored by the Maquoketa Art Experience in lieu of its usual holiday open house, brings some holiday entertainment to people in a safe, socially distanced way.
“This is just another way to connect as a community,” said Nancy Kilburg, MAE educational liaison. “Virtual entertainment is something that allows us to reach out to people. We hope everyone can tune in and enjoy.”
People can watch the performance on YouTube. For those who don’t have access to a computer, a call-in option to hear the show also is available.
The performance will be in the style of an old-time radio show, said Leslie Jacobsen, who is co-directing with Shawn Vazquez. The actors will use minimal costumes and props.
“This format from the Golden Age of Radio works really well,” Jacobsen said of the performance, which will also have some MAE “commercial breaks” and a welcome from MAE Board President Bob Osterhaus.
Jacobsen said she and Vazquez got to thinking about how to present a holiday show during a time when COVID-19 has put a damper on live entertainment. Since the Maquoketa Art Experience couldn’t do its traditional program, community members stepped up to allow the MAE to have a virtual celebration.
Local talent abounds in the production, with 17 people from the community taking on the various roles. Kim Carr is doing the music and sound effects.
The cast has been rehearsing for several weeks, getting used to the virtual format.
“It’s really interesting to direct a show this way,” Jacobsen said. “It presents challenges we don’t usually work with, but everyone is getting the hang of it. We think it will be a great live performance.”
Cast members include Jay Kahn as Ebenezer Scrooge; Steve Fishwild as Bob Cratchit; Stephanie Sagers as narrator; Mark Lyon as Jacob Marley; Becky Benedix as charity collector; Liz Finn as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Colleen Miller as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Kim Snook as Mrs. Cratchit; Tim Finn as nephew Fred/man on street 1/Belle’s husband; Joel Hagen as Fezziwig/man on street 2; Brady Hahn as goose boy; Faith Finn as Belle; Becky Claus as Martha Cratchit; Daniel Hagen as Tiny Tim; Vince Rutigliano as announcer; Aiden Claus as young Ebenezer; and Tate Claus as Peter Cratchit.
The production is free. If viewers would like to make a donation to the Maquoketa Art Experience, a nonprofit organization, they can do so via the webpage. Visit maquoketa-art.org/ and click on upcoming events for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.