The Bellevue Horsemen’s Club’s annual Truck and Tractor Pull will take place Friday, Aug. 4 at the club grounds on the Bellevue-Cascade Road.
Weigh-in begins at 5 p.m., with the pull beginning at 6 p.m.
Over 20 classes of trucks and tractors will be featured including farm stock, hot stock, street trucks, modified trucks, altered trucks, open trucks, street diesel, open diesel and “too hot to farm tractors.”
There will be 100-percent payback per class with $1,000 additional purse. Two skids will be running for non-stop pulling action.
For more information, call Dave (Jaws) Scheckel at 563-599-4686.
