If you’re interested in some good fishing fun without putting a boat in the water, head on down to Mill Creek at Bellevue’s Felderman Park.
That’s because for the next four weeks, Iowa Department of Natural Resources experts are stocking the local creek with coldwater trout for recreational fishing.
The first round of stocking took place last Wednesday morning with 100 fish being released in the water. Stocking will continue each week during April in the area between the trail bridge and the soccer fields.
It all started last fall, when DNR officials presented a proposal to the Bellevue City Council to stock Mill Creek with coldwater trout for expanded fishing opportunities. Since then, it has become a reality with many taking advantage of the opportunity.
According to Dan Kirby, Natural Resource Biologist and Fisheries specialist for the DNR, the Felderman Park area provides an ideal opportunity for easy-access trout fishing.
He said Mill Creek has water temperatures and habitat suitable for trout and that Jackson County has limited opportunity for trout fishing on public property.
“Jackson County did not previously have trout stocking in a ‘park setting’ and Bellevue is near the southern edge of Iowa trout country, an area with fewer trout opportunities,” explained Kirby. “Trout fishing at Felderman Park is now providing a recreational opportunity for city residents of all ages.”
According to information presented by Kirby, The Iowa DNR (formerly Conservation Commission) has stocked trout for 75 years into northeast Iowa streams.
Ten counties in northeast Iowa have trout streams in the area known as ‘driftless region’ which has unique geology when compared to the rest of Iowa.
About 300,000 trout of catchable size (10-12 inches) are stocked by Iowa DNR each year into 45 stream fisheries. “Catchable-sized trout stockings provide immediate fishing which is easier for those who want to fish, but don’t want to go out on a boat in the Mississippi River,” said Kirby. “It’s as simple as walking down to the stream with a rod and reel.”
In addition, about 45,000 ‘Trout Stamps’ are sold each year and about 600,000 trips are made to trout streams.
In the local area, there are now four ‘catchable-stocked’ trout stream fisheries in Jackson County at Brush, Big Mill, Little Mill and now Mill Creek Felderman Park. The areas are stocked April-October, and most streams are stocked about once per week during the stocking season, making for plentiful fishing for all.
There are about 24,000 trout fishing trips to Jackson County streams
“Trout fishing is economically and socially important to Iowa,” said Kirby. “Iowa’s trout program strengthens this strong fishing tradition. Iowans value diverse fishing. In 2014, nearly 39,000 Iowans and over 4,300 nonresidents spent over 430,000 days trout fishing, a 45 percent increase in anglers from just ten years ago.”
These increases are due in part to improved opportunities to fish for trout.
Iowa’s trout hatcheries produce over 360,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout and brook trout each year. They also produce over 225,000 fingerling trout that are stocked and allowed to grow in the stream.
In northeast Iowa, changing land use practices by local landowners have improved water quality resulting in naturally reproducing, self-sustaining trout populations in 45 streams, up from 27 streams in 2004.
Trout require clear and cold water to live and thrive. Private landowners and public land managers work together to improve trout populations through watershed improvements and in-stream habitat installation projects that reduce the amount of sediment entering streams and provide places for trout to hide, feed, and spawn.
Iowa’s Trout Program coordinates and promotes stream improvement partnerships, and during the past decade this work has stabilized 11.5 miles of eroding stream banks and added 8,000 feet of trout habitat along 38 cold-water streams.
