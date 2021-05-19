Some of the trees on Riverview Street in Bellevue along Highway 52 north may fall victim to a repaving and sidewalk replacement program next year.
This, as word has been received that the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will be constructing two projects simultaneously in 2022.
First, crews will be paving Highways 52 and 62 through Bellevue. They will also be replacing all existing sidewalks along the two highways.
The sidewalk replacement project will be paid for by the State of Iowa and the IA DOT to bring the sidewalks up to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The sidewalks will also be widened.
While the new infrastructure may be good news for some, others in town are quite upset that several trees will also have to be removed in order to complete the project.
Project Manager for the Iowa DOT Mark Durbahn said the trees to be removed are located between the sidewalk and curb within the state right-of-way along both IA 62 and US 52 throughout Bellevue.
“Unfortunately these trees that are located close to the roadway and sidewalk create several issues,” said Durbahn, who spoke with the Herald-Leader last week.
He listed the following reasons for tree removal along the two highways.
• The tree roots of nearby trees cause heaving sidewalks which have created uneven sidewalks and tripping hazards.
• Low hanging branches that overhang the roadway can be struck by truck traffic and delivery vehicles. Being along primary roads, it is important to keep the roadway clear for truck traffic.
• Trees between the sidewalk and curb can create sight distance problems near intersections particularly larger diameter trees.
• Trees between the sidewalk and curb can also be problematic for maintenance of existing and installation of future utilities that may be located in this space.
• Other issues can be snow storage and obstructions in the clear zone as the speed of the traffic increases at the edge of town.
“To maintain the right-of-way as part of the ADA Sidewalk and Overlay Project, the trees within the right-of-way were identified to be removed. We regret having to remove some of these trees but it is with the reasons described above that we have decided to proceed with the complete removal of the tree and stump,” said Durbahn. “To ensure that trees are not planted within the right-of-way in the future, the City Council has already amended an ordincance pertaining to the regulation of street trees which states ‘no street tree shall be planted along Riverview Street (Hwy 52) and State Street (Hwy 62)’.”
Curt Wagner and his wife Tina , who adopted a portion of north Riverview, have already had one of their trees removed by the city. “People love those trees on Riverview,” said Wagner. We’ve already lost a lot of them to the Emerald Ash Borer, how many more do we have to lose?”
As well as tree removal, part of the sidewalk project will also require the DOT to have a temporary easement with adjoining property owners along Highways 52 and 62. The temporary easement will provide the contractor with more room to work and to legally step onto someone’s property or to set a shovel or piece of equipment down on someone’s property since the right-of-way area is a narrow space.
“The City has been working and continuing in discussion with the IA DOT on the project. The sidewalk will be taking sidewalks from 4 feet and widening it to 5 feet, towards the curb. It is very probable that many of the roots would be disturbed when the old sidewalk is torn out and the area is prepped for the new sidewalk,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The tree will slowly die within the next couple years, we have seen this happen to trees in other areas of towns.”
She went on to discuss the necessity of planting trees in the right place, which in the past, has not always happened.
“Some trees are very large while others are smaller, and some trees should never have been planted in the right-of-way to begin with due to the size. The DOT is going to remove all of the larger trees that would be in the way, or most likely not survive,” said Skrivseth. “The City is going to remove the remaining smaller trees in the right-of-way, and some trees could be disbursed but mostly in anticipation of the trees eventually growing larger and these trees will most likely eventually disturb the brand new sidewalk.”
Skrivseth noted that some of the existing sidewalks are already disturbed by trees and are now buckling.
“Sidewalks are the responsibility of the adjoining property owner, (replacement too), and liability falls on the property owner,” said Skrivseth. “The city is also passing an ordinance that will not allow future trees to be planted in the DOT right-of-way (Riverview Street and State Street) due to the right-of-way becoming more narrow after the new sidewalk is put in.”
All of the trees along Riverview Park that were removed were either dead or diseased and with the exception of one that was a nuisance and against the City's own code for planting, according to city officials, but efforts to replant are also taking place.
“The City is currently up nearly 20 new trees being replanted over the last couple years, which requires care taking including weekly watering in the summer. The City has an active tree board with a plan in place for future tree planting,” said Skrivseth. “The City is also encouraging families to plant a living memorial, a tree, in honor of a loved one. This had become very popular. However, due to the time in caretaking and watering for a tree, as well as the availability of City staff for the first two to three years of a new tree, the City is almost maxed out on planting new trees. Each year we hope that availability opens up as trees become more mature to need less care-taking.”
She said going forward the city officials and residents should be mindful where trees are planted in Riverview Park.
The City is mindful to plant all new trees in a street right-of-way or in the middle of two building or property lines to lessen the distance of the view by property owners.
“Unfortunately we have people get mad and very upset about removing a tree while others get very upset when planting a new tree,” concluded Skrivseth. “Some people are happy about trees being removed and visibility of their river views opening up whiles others are happy when a new tree is planted.”
