A 9-year-old boy survived an attack that killed his mother, father, and 6-year-old sister at Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday, July 22.
About five hours after the triple-homicide was reported, law enforcement discovered the body of the suspected attacker, 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin of La Vista, Nebraska.
At a press conference Friday, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), did not name a specific weapon or weapons nor the Schmidts’ cause of death. He only said Sherwin appeared to die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In a press release issued later Friday evening, DCI identified the three homicide victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, wife Sarah Schmidt, 42, and daughter Lula Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls. DCI have not yet said how their 9-year-old son, Arlo, escaped alive.
DCI said a cause of death would be released after autopsies are completed on the Schmidts and Sherwin.
At about 6:23 a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the DCI were called to Maquoketa Caves State Park on reports of a shooting at the park campground.
Law enforcement found three people dead inside a tent, Krapfl said during a news conference more than five hours after the initial call and about a half hour after Sherwin’s body was discovered.
Investigators instructed park employees, campers, and other visitors to evacuate the scene as they searched for a suspect in the incident.
After the evacuation, law enforcement found that Sherwin was the only registered camper unaccounted for following the shooting and began to search for him. Officials said they had information that Sherwin was armed.
Law enforcement flew a plane overhead to provide an aerial view of the park. That is when authorities found Sherwin’s dead body at about 11 a.m. Friday west of the campsite but still in the park.
After Sherwin’s body was found, there was no perceived threat to the public, Krapfl said.
Law enforcement did not make public that a fourth person, the Schmidts’ son Arlo, had been at the scene. That information came from a social-media post by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who lived near the Schmidts. In the post, Green said Arlo survived the attack and was safe.
Authorities have not reported finding any prior connection between Sherwin and the victims.
Less than two miles away at Camp Shalom, about 100 kids and 35 counselors went about their regular activities, oblivious to the manhunt. Law enforcement notified counselors of the shooting. Within minutes, campers were on buses enroute to Little Bear Park in Maquoketa, a place away from the hunt and where campers often went to play during the day.
Camp Shalom officials said they did not tell the campers the reason behind the impromptu trip into Maquoketa. Campers’ parents were instructed to pick up their children at the park.
“There was an emergency situation this morning at the Maquoketa Caves,” Camp officials posted on social media. “We evacuated camp as soon as we learned about it. All campers and staff are safe and accounted for in town at Little Bear Park, where we will do closing worship and pickup at the usual 11a.m. time.”
Camp officials delivered the campers’ belongings to a church in Davenport, where families could pick them up Monday, July 25.
Bluff Lake Catfish Farm remained open, but patrons were not allowed to drive through the park to get there. Visitors were instructed to take 94th Street to 98th Avenue to access the restaurant.
Family members speak
Families of the Schmidts and Sherwin posted comments about the tragedy on social media and their local newspapers.
Sarah Schmidt’s sister, Karen Pollard, posted on Facebook that she wanted her family members to be remembered as more than just names.
“I want you to know that Sarah stuck her tongue out when she was in deep concentration, … that she loved sweets and musical theatre and biology,” Pollard wrote. “That she was the type of sister who wrapped thirty presents individually for my thirtieth birthday, that she would go out of her way to help other people any chance she got.”
She said brother-in-law Tyler Schmidt had “a wicked sense of humor and when he was especially tickled had the most contagious laugh.”
Pollard described her niece Lula as a “spitfire that took the world by the horns” and loved Barbies.
Schmidt family members have organized a GoFundMe page to provide financial assistance for 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt now and with future educational needs. As of Monday, people around the country, including Maquoketa, had donated more than $160,000 to the fund.
Meanwhile, Cecilia Sherwin, mother of the suspected gunman, told the Omaha World-Herald that her family was camping at the park Friday morning when she heard yelling and two gunshots. According to her account, a young boy ran up to the Sherwins’ campsite yelling for help and that a man wearing black had shot his family, she told the World-Herald.
Cecilia Sherwin made the initial phone call to 911 to report the incident, according to the July 22 county log that documents calls for service.
The Sherwins informed authorities that Anthony was missing and that they feared he had been killed by the man the young boy had described, the newspaper reported.
“I didn’t think we had any tears left but we still find ourselves breaking down and care deeply for the little boy and the loss of his family,” she said.
She said her son “gave us no warning that he was planning anything of this sort. Anthony was not capable of this sort of violence,” Cecilia Sherwin told the Omaha newspaper, which reported that the suspect had no signs of a criminal history in Nebraska. Searching Iowa Courts Online, Sherwin also appeared to have no criminal record in Iowa.
The Omaha newspaper also reported that Cecilia Sherwin said in her email that her family was legally traveling with a gun, which was located in a secure container.
Police as of Monday did not comment on whether the gun Sherwin used on himself was legally owned and/or transported.
Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident. As a result, Maquoketa Caves State Park remains closed to visitors until at least Thursday, July 28
