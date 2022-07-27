Schmidts

Parents Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, left, and 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt, right, were the victims of a triple-homicide while camping Friday, July 22, at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Their 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the incident. (Contributed photos)

A 9-year-old boy survived an attack that killed his mother, father, and 6-year-old sister at Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday, July 22.

About five hours after the triple-homicide was reported, law enforcement discovered the body of the suspected attacker, 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin of La Vista, Nebraska.